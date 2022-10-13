Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to C$3.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Osisko Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

TSE OSK traded down C$0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 337,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 7.57 and a current ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.57. Osisko Mining has a one year low of C$2.36 and a one year high of C$5.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,040. In related news, Director Bernardo Alvarez Calderon bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$127,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$271,188.82. Also, Senior Officer Andreanne Boisvert bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at C$29,040. Insiders have bought 66,000 shares of company stock worth $170,690 in the last ninety days.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

