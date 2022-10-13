Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 61700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$67.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Osisko Metals

In other news, Director Robert Wares acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$46,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,545,618 shares in the company, valued at C$11,949,141.58. Insiders acquired 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $250,055 over the last ninety days.

(Get Rating)

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

Featured Articles

