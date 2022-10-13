Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.29

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 61700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Osisko Metals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$67.70 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About Osisko Metals
Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.
Featured Articles
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
- O’Reilly & AutoZone Outperform The S&P: Is Either A Better Stock?
- Amgen Shares Leap Higher On Upbeat Outlook For Obesity Treatment
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.