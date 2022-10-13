Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.08.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.52). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,203,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 20.8% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.