Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ ORRF traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,244. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.37.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%.

Orrstown Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.76%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at $654,614.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 530.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 56,917 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares in the last quarter. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

