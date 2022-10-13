Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 1,122.6% in September

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 1,122.6% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 335.0 days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.
About Orrön Energy AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orrön Energy AB (publ) (LNDNF)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.