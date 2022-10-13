Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Short Interest Up 1,122.6% in September

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,500 shares, a growth of 1,122.6% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 335.0 days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. 863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456. Orrön Energy AB has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71.

About Orrön Energy AB (publ)

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company. It has wind and hydro assets in the Nordics, a wind farm in Finland, a hydropower plant in Norway, and a Karskruv wind farm in southern Sweden. The company was formerly known as Lundin Energy AB (publ) and changed its name to Orrön Energy AB (publ) in July 2022.

