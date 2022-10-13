Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ORA. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.25.

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

ORA traded up $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,428. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.00. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $98.47.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,683.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $42,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $271,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $726,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,481 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,617 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743,545 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 754,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,740,000 after purchasing an additional 136,431 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,633 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,174,087 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $166,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

