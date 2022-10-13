Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Danske raised shares of Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
Orion Oyj Price Performance
OTCMKTS ORINY opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.57.
Orion Oyj Company Profile
Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler drugs for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
