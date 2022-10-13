Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 12th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $69.33 million and $9.68 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol launched on January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,600,657 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,432,909.5 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Protocol is 0.14481888 USD and is up 0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,960,506.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.originprotocol.com.”

