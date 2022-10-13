Origin Protocol (OGN) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.47 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $69.26 million and approximately $18.47 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,262.64 or 0.27143452 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol’s launch date was January 8th, 2020. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 502,613,157 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com. Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin Protocol (OGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Origin Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 507,432,909.5 in circulation. The last known price of Origin Protocol is 0.13744568 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $10,908,104.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.originprotocol.com.”

