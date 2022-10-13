Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

ORC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,396. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $318.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.24%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

