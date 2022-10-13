Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.20 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00015072 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $595.38 million and approximately $3.20 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbler has traded down 46.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,287.29 or 0.27226201 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbler (ORBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orbler has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Orbler is 3.11564154 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,080,395.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://orbler.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

