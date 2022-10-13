Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.52. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.56 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

