Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Reduced by Keeler Thomas Management LLC

Keeler Thomas Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 1.5% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 526,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,775,000 after purchasing an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 6.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $34,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,832 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,010. The company has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.98.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

