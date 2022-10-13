Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Oracle by 888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 32,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The stock had a trading volume of 132,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,653. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

