Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 521 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $328.16. 49,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475,380. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $311.81 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.70 and its 200-day moving average is $309.13.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

