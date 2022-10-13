Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 446 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.06. 1,025,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,050,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $54.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities downgraded Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

