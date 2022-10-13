Opus Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 32,355 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHYG stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 79,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,207. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $45.64.

