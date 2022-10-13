Opus Capital Group LLC Has $789,000 Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 173.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 461.2% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 462,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,283 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 150,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 62,133 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 28,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,735. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

