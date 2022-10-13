Opus Capital Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International accounts for 1.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,294,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 246.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 543,433 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 459,238 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In other Service Co. International news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Stock Performance

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of SCI stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $62.14. The company had a trading volume of 30,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,420. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

