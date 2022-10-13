Opus Capital Group LLC Has $31.05 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,101 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.3% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $31,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after buying an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.49. 474,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,674,198. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.83 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

