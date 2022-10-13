Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 90,497 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 113.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Opus Capital Group LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $8,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 8,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,209. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

