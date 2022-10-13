Opus Capital Group LLC Acquires 8,922 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 575,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,977 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of VTV traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.21. The company had a trading volume of 132,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,828. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day moving average is $137.75.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

