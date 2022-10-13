Optimism (OP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $158.52 Million

Optimism (OP) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Optimism has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00003802 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $158.52 million and $89.25 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,748,364 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimismpbc.medium.com. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismpbc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

Optimism (OP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Optimism platform. Optimism has a current supply of 4,294,967,296 with 234,748,364 in circulation.

