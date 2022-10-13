Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:OOMA traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200 day moving average is $12.93. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $10.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The stock has a market cap of $356.24 million, a P/E ratio of -475.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ooma by 43.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ooma during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro, which offers various services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

