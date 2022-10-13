OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $46.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 20,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,017. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.72. OneMain has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $60.38.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneMain will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

