Olin (NYSE:OLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.46.

Shares of NYSE:OLN traded up $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 75,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,348. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.71. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 36.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Olin by 12.3% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Olin by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

