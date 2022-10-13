Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 3.1% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 244,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 24,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 104,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,559,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.83. 559,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,969,418. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

