Oldfather Financial Services LLC Has $3.09 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.8% of Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.76. The stock had a trading volume of 85,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.81.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

