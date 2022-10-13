Oldfather Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,036 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.19. The stock had a trading volume of 61,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,417,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

