OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 2,690 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 3.8% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.16.

COP stock traded up $6.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.34. 227,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052,732. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $158.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

