OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 1,705 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.6% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,960,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,747,056. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.28. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

