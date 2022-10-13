OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases Shares of 9,911 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
