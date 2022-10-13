OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Purchases Shares of 9,911 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $908,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.54. 2,636,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,532,272. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.