OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Acquires 913 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,956,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,729,000 after acquiring an additional 947,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 281,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,692,490. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.