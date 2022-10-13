Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Up 790.5% in September

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 790.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Old Point Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.53. Old Point Financial has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.06.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPOF. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,061,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Featured Articles

