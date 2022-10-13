Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Shares of ODFL traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.50. 67,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,033. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $270.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

