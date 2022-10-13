Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $6.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.50. 67,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,033. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.65 and a 200-day moving average of $270.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,008,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,586,696,000 after acquiring an additional 320,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after acquiring an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

