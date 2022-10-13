OKC Token (OKT) Price Hits $13.98 on Major Exchanges

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One OKC Token token can now be bought for approximately $13.98 or 0.00071985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OKC Token has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. OKC Token has a total market capitalization of $247.78 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,283.32 or 0.27195939 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010622 BTC.

OKC Token Token Profile

OKC Token’s genesis date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,727,657 tokens. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKC Token’s official message board is medium.com/@okcofficial.

Buying and Selling OKC Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OKC Token (OKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. OKC Token has a current supply of 11,547,688 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OKC Token is 14.07292235 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,211,479.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.okx.com/okc.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKC Token directly using US dollars.

