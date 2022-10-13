OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:OGE traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.49. 78,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,009. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The business has a 20-day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.69.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $607.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. OGE Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from OGE Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy's payout ratio is 36.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 33,510 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,251 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company's stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

