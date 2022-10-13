OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in OFS Credit by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

OCCI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.35. 31,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,335. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.44.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OFS Credit will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.35%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.23%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

