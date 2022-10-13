Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ocwen Financial Stock Up 3.5 %
NYSE:OCN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.13 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ocwen Financial (OCN)
