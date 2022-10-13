Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:OCN traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,487. Ocwen Financial has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $41.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $222.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.13 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 756,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,252,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 11.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 206,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 21,471 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 202,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 30.8% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 159,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 156,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 14,010 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.