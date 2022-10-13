OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.79. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 25.39%.

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 48.49%.

Insider Transactions at OceanFirst Financial

In other news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.