Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.90 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0555 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $279.16 million and approximately $46.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.49 or 0.06669482 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00080762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00059676 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05445447 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $15,181,159.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.