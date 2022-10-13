Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $7.81.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,190,979 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,296 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after buying an additional 1,796,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,111,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,935,000 after buying an additional 312,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.5% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,077,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,157,000 after buying an additional 133,089 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

