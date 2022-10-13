Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes $988,000 Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $120,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,057,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,074,000 after purchasing an additional 52,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Trading Up 3.7 %

GH opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global lowered Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

