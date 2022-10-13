Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 19,572 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.27% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSW opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.51. The firm has a market cap of $748.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.93.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

