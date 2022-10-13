Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 171,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 34,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 436,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

