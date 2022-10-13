Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $780,000 Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after buying an additional 1,847,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,123,000 after buying an additional 174,753 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after buying an additional 2,613,172 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $651,354,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MRVL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

