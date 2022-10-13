Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Palomar were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palomar by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 85.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar in the first quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palomar by 21.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 34.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLMR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLMR stock opened at $88.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

