Oak Ridge Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 50,476 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

