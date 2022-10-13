O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 1,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,616. The company has a market cap of $122.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.65. O2Micro International has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $6.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

Institutional Trading of O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after buying an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 78,949 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 151.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

